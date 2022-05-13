Severe heatwave in northwest and central India, including Delhi for next 5 days; rain forecast in some states

(Image Source: IANS)

In states of north-central India, including the country's capital Delhi, there is currently no sign of getting relief from heat. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there will be severe heatwave conditions in north-west and Central India for the next 5 days.

The average maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 43 to 45 degree Celsius over north-central India. Severe heatwave will continue in many states including Haryana and Rajasthan. According to the IMD's forecast, there will be some decrease in the temperature of Delhi from May 16 due to Western Disturbance.

A drop in temperature has been recorded in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. There are many states like Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh where there will be heavy rains due to cyclonic storm Asani. However, IMD said the cyclonic storm that came in the Bay of Bengal is gradually weakening.

On Friday, heatwave conditions are possible in many parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and isolated parts of South Haryana. Meteorologists say there is little chance of increase in maximum temperature in eastern India, but after that the mercury can climb by 2 to 4 degrees.

The temperature in Rajasthan can remain between 44 to 46 degree Celsius. There is a possibility of heatwave in Madhya Pradesh till May 15. There will be no relief from heat in Madhya Pradesh for the next three days. Apart from this, there is a possibility of severe heat in Haryana, Delhi and Punjab from May 12 to May 15.

There has been some respite from the heat in Uttar Pradesh due to drizzle. The eastern districts of the state have received light to moderate rains. The IMD has predicted rain and thundershower activities in the adjoining areas of Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Gonda, Basti and Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh till May 13.

Possibility of light to moderate rain at some places in the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal on Friday is predicted. There is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places. Light to moderate rain may occur over Northeast India, parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, South Karnataka, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Light rain may occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Interior Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, parts of Telangana, Konkan and Goa, North Interior Karnataka, South Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to IMD forecast, till May 16, there is a possibility of rain in different areas of Jharkhand.

In the next 4 days, the situation of thunder storm can be formed in West-East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Siwan, Saran and Vaishali etc. There is also a possibility of light to moderate rain during this period.

In the districts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur divisions of East Rajasthan, there is a strong possibility of recording maximum temperature of 45 to 46 degrees at some places. The Meteorological Department said that the weather would remain dry in the state during the next four-five days.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 45-46 degree Celsius at almost all the places in the western part of Rajasthan. Heat wave continues in most parts of the state. With the increase in maximum temperature by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, there is a possibility of heatwave and severe heatwave conditions at many places in western Rajasthan.

(With PTI Inputs)