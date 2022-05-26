Yasin Malik to be kept in Tihar jail's barrack number 7, no work to be assigned

(Image Source: IANS)

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court, in a terror funding case, will be kept in Tihar jail's barrack number 7 amid tight security. His security inside the jail has been tightened for obvious reasons. Yasin Malik is the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

According to jail authorities, Yasin Malik cannot be assigned any work in the jail because of safety issues and his safety will be monitored regularly. Special Judge Praveen Singh awarded varying jail terms to Malik, rejecting the National Investigation Agency's plea for capital punishment.

Media reports suggest Yasin Malik will not be entitled to parole or furlough since he has been convicted in a terror funding case. Interestingly, prior to Yasin Malik, there has been many high-profile inmates of barrack number 7 of Tihar jail. In September 2019, Congress leader P Chidambaram and DK Shivakumar were lodged in this prison.

Not just that, former Union Minister A Raja, Sahara Chief Subrata Roy and Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, were also lodged here. Let us inform you that on Wednesday, the NIA court sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in the terror funding case, to life imprisonment . Along with this, a fine of Rs 10 lakh has also been imposed.

Tight security arrangements were made outside the court in view of the verdict. Even the dog squad was brought to the court. JKLF leader Yasin Malik has been sentenced to life imprisonment in two cases and 10 years each in different cases and sections.