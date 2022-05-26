Jammu and Kashmir: ‘Anti-national’ slogans supporting Yasin Malik heard, 10 booked under UAPA

File photo

Soon after the sentencing of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in relation to a terror funding case, protests and slogans were heard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar in support of the convicted leader, according to media reports.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the slogans were raised outside Yasin Malik’s house in Srinagar, following his sentencing in the terror funding case. The police further said that the accused were involved in rioting, anti-national/communal sloganeering, and hooliganism.

The local police have so far arrested as many as 10 accused in relation to the sloganeering, all of which have been booked under the anti-terrorist law UAPA for creating disturbance and stone-pelting outside Malik’s residence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"10 accused have been arrested so far for anti-national sloganeering and stone-pelting outside the home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday. All other areas remained peaceful," said Srinagar Police, as per ANI reports.

"A case has been registered under UAPA and IPC. The main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under the Public Safety Act," added police. The authorities further added that investigations in the matter are continuing and more arrests will be made soon.

The tensions in Jammu and Kashmir have been running high since Wednesday when JKLF leader Yasin Malik was presented in front of the court for his sentencing. It was reported that parts of the union territory were under lockdown to show solidarity with the separatist leader.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror funding case.

The NIA court while sentencing life imprisonment to Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice (one for waging war against the nation and one in UAPA sec 17 raising fund for terror act).

Further, it has been reported that Malik will not be taking up any jobs inside the Tihar jail and will remain isolated and “separate” from the rest of the inmates for his sentence.

(With ANI inputs)

