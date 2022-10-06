Sena vs Sena: Uddhav Thackeray slammed for ‘dragging’ name of Eknath Shinde’s grandson in Dussehra rally

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

As the rivalry between the two Shiv Sena factions continues in Maharashtra, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was at the brunt of criticism from the Eknath Shinde faction for using his grandson’s name during the Dussehra rally in the state.

Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde on Thursday attacked Thackeray for “dragging” the name of his son during the rally held on October 5, questioning the Shiv Sena chief on whether targeting a child suited his Hindutva.

It must be noted that Shrikant Shinde is the son of Eknath Shinde, the current chief minister of Maharashtra and Uddhav Thackeray’s rival. The rebel Sena MP represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat in the Thane district.

Shrikant Shinde wrote an open letter in view of the remarks made by Uddhav Thackeray, saying that late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray seared his political opponents, but never resorted to such "lowly" comments, as quoted by PTI.

In his letter, Eknath Shinde’s son asked, “Do you understand the views shared by you on Hindutva? I just want to ask you one thing whether such dragging a one-and-half-year-old son suits your Hindutva?”

On Wednesday, both factions of the Shiv Sena - one led by Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde - held their rallies that saw attacks and counterattacks against each other.

During his speech, Uddhav Thackeray attacked Eknath Shinde as he referred to his son (Shrikant) as "a brat" and said his grandson Rudransh "has an eye on the corporator's post". The former CM further slammed the Chief Minister for "betraying" him despite enjoying various positions as he was made a minister and his son an MP.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena faction also took a jibe at Eknath Shinde, as Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said while Uddhav Thackeray spoke extempore, the CM was "reading" his speech for one hour and 28 minutes.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Sena vs Sena: Shinde writes to EC over 'bow and arrow' symbol ahead of Andheri East bypoll, to meet poll body tomorrow