Schools to reopen for Class 1 to 5 in Karnataka from this date

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Karnataka, the state government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 1 to 5.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, a consent letter from the students' parents will be mandatory for attending the physical classes. The guidelines also mention that classes will be resumed with 50 per cent capacity. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as hand sanitization, maintaining physical distance etc must be followed, the guidelines added.

Additionally, teachers and staff, who are fully vaccinated, will be allowed in Classes 1 to 5. Usage of face shields by teachers, who are above 50 years of age has also been made mandatory.

This is the first time classes for students from the primary section are being resumed in the state since the pandemic.

The government has also eased restrictions at the international airports in the state. The government has done away with routine check-ups except in cases of fever, cough, cold, respiratory issues, etc. It has also discontinued RT-PCR test report checking on arrival, except for those from selected countries.

Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom will have to follow prevailing guidelines issued by the Central government. Swimming pools are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity.