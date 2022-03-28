School van runs over class 2 student in Chennai

A Class 2 student died after a school van that dropped him at his school ran over him on early this morning.



The incident occurred at Chennais Alwartirunagar when the van driver was reversing the vehicle.



Identified as Deekshith, the boy was a student of Sree Venkateshwara Matriculation School, Alwartirunagar, Chennai.



While reversing the vehicle, the van driver ran over the boy who was walking behind it.



There was no assistant in the van which is mandatory as per the Tamil Nadu school education department rules.



School authorities immediately rushed the boy to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. His parents were informed and the body was shifted to Royapetah Government Hospital for post-mortem.



Valsaravakkam police informed IANS that there was a commotion in front of the school after the parents and relatives of the boy staged a protest stating that the school did not inform them immediately.



A case has been registered against Poonkavanam, the driver of the van, under Section 304(A) (Death caused due to negligent driving) of IPC. The driver has been produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.



