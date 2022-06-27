SC allows rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to reply to disqualification notice by July 11

File photo

In an interim direction, Supreme Court Monday allowed Eknath Shinde and other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Deputy Speaker by July 11.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker had granted them time to file a reply by today.

The apex court has also issued a notice to Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, and others on pleas by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs against the disqualification notice served on them.

It has listed the matter for hearing next on July 11. The top court, however, refused to pass any interim order on the plea of the Maharashtra government that there should not be any floor test in the Assembly and said they can always approach it in case of illegality.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala directed the Maharashtra government to protect the life, liberty, and property of 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and their family members.

While issuing notice to the Maharashtra deputy speaker, the top court directed him to put on affidavit records of no trust notice served upon him by rebel MLAs.

The top court also recorded the statement of Maharashtra's counsel that adequate steps have been taken to protect the life and property of rebel MLAs.