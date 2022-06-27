Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray hands over portfolios of rebel MLAs to other ministers

File photo

In the midst of the current political crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken yet another step against Eknath Shinde’s rebel MLA camp. In a sharp move, CM Thackeray has removed the portfolios of the rebel MLAs and assigned them to other ministers.

The portfolios of the rebel ministers were being handed over to other ministers for ease of administration, an official statement said. Nine Maharashtra ministers have so far joined the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde.

The Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai. Barring Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs, as reported by PTI.

In the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by the Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had 10 Cabinet-rank ministers before the rebellion and four Ministers of State (MoS), including two from the Sena quota.

All the four MoS have joined the rebel camp in Guwahati in the BJP-ruled state of Assam, sparking more rumours that Eknath Shinde and his rebel MLAs will be joining hands with the saffron party soon.

As Shiv Sena launched attacks on the rebel MLAs in the midst of the political turmoil, central agencies seem to be cracking down on key Sena leaders that are currently siding with CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case for questioning on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday. Raut has been asked to appear before the ED investigators at its regional office in Mumbai at 11 am, said an official privy to the development.

Raut has been summoned by the ED in relation to the Patra Chawl money laundering case in Mumbai, according to officials.

Earlier this year, the ED had also attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha, and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

READ | Maharashtra Crisis: ED summons Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in money laundering case