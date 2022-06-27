Maharashtra crisis: ED summons Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in money laundering case

Sanjay Raut

The Enforcement Director has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl', officials said.

Raut has been asked to appear at 11 AM before the ED sleuths for questioning at the agency's Mumbai office on Tuesday.

Reacting to the summons, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the ED was showing "true bhakti" towards BJP.

Earlier, the ED had also attached assets belonging to Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and his 'aide' Pravin Raut, worth around Rs 9 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively, in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case.

The ED summon to Raut, who is regarded as a confidant of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, comes amidst the party facing rising difficulties following internal unrest.

Following a rebellion by Sena strongman Eknath Shinde and at least 40 party MLAs, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is on the verge of collapse. A number of Independents have already withdrawn from the MVA administration and joined the Shinde camp.