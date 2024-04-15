Twitter
Sarabjit Singh's killer shot dead by unknown gunmen in Lahore

One of the accused in the brutal killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013 was gunned down by two unidentified men in Lahore's Islampura area.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 06:20 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

One of the accused in the brutal killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013 was gunned down by two unidentified men in Lahore's Islampura area, Pakistan-based Samaa TV reported on Sunday.

Aamir Sarfaraz alias Tamba succumbed to his injuries after two suspects on a motorcycle entered his residence in Lahore's Islampura area and fired four bullets at him on Sunday morning.

Sarfaraz has died due to excessive bleeding at a hospital, Samaa TV reported, citing hospital sources.

The family claimed that he had been receiving threats for some time. According to the family, two unidentified motorcyclists entered the house and opened fire on him.

Police sources said that Sarfaraz was shot twice in the chest and twice in the legs. The law enforcement agencies have taken the body into custody and launched an investigation, Samaa TV reported.

According to police, he was gunned down in Islampura's Ganga Street area after two suspects on a motorcycle entered Tamba's residence and opened fire on him.

Police said he was taken to the hospital for treatment as forces reached the site of the incident. The area was cordoned off to conduct the search for the attackers whose identity is still not known.

A case of the attack on Tamba has been lodged under murder provisions in Islampura police station on the complaint filed by his brother Junaid Sarfaraz, according to police. The case was registered under the murder provisions.

In the FIR, Tamba's brother said, "One attacker was wearing a helmet and the other was wearing a mask." He said that Tamba was taken to a hospital in an ambulance after the attack, according to Samaa TV report.

Sarabjit Singh was a farmer from Bhikhiwind town in Punjab, who used to live near the India-Pakistan border, and who mistakenly crossed the border while he was drunk. However, he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court in 1991.

Singh was kept in the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore for 22 years and after that, he was beaten up by his inmates and was taken to hospital. Singh was declared dead by doctors at Lahore's Jinnah Hospital after being comatose for five days due to severe injuries in the head after an attack on him on the jail premises in 2013.

In December 2018, the Lahore District and Sessions Court had acquitted Tamba and co-accused Mudassar of all charges in the case of the killing of Sarabjit Singh in captivity, Samaa TV reported. The court had cited a lack of evidence as the reason for the acquittal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

