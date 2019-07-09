'Sapna Chaudhary's art is vulgar, these things are not in our culture': Digvijay Chautala

Expressing his antipathy against Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Chaudhary, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Chautala has said that her art is 'vulgar' two days after she joined the BJP.

"I am being labelled a misogynist by the media since yesterday," said the JJP leader, "But I will still stand by my statement. Sapna Chaudhury's art is vulgar, these things are not in our culture."

Digvijay said that he had gone to attend a party event at Gurugram sometime ago. "There was a function where Sapna was supposed to perform. I noticed BJP supporters passing comments about me there," he said.

Also read Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins BJP in Delhi

Sapna Chaudhary had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had yesterday made some bold statements herself regarding the party's choice to contest her in the elections.

When asked if she was interested in contesting the Delhi Assembly polls early next year, she said, "Not at all. But, I will do exactly what the party asks me to do." She said she would quit the contest if pitted against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"I will rather quit than contest election against Arvind Kejriwal. I do not want to be near him or even see his face," she told reporters.

Some BJP and RSS functionaries had raised eyebrows over the "hype" given to her while joining the BJP during an event organised to launch the party's membership drive at JLN stadium on Monday.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who was present in Choudhary's press conference on Monday said she was not the only person who joined the BJP at the JLN stadium event.

"It was the media that highlighted her joining. I don't think anyone is unhappy. Senior leaders are pleased with the success of the membership event," he told reporters.

Choudhary had campaigned for the BJP in the last Lok Sabha polls. There were rumours that she may contest on the party ticket from Delhi.

"Do not worry, I will complete 25 years after two months and do exactly what I am asked to do by the party," she told reporters.

(With inputs from PTI)