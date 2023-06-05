'Fulfilling my responsibility': Sakshi Malik on resuming Railway job amid reports of withdrawal from wrestlers' protest

Sakhi Malik, a renowned wrestler, has responded to reports claiming that she withdrew from a protest on Monday. Following news of her leaving the wrestlers' protest, the Olympian wrestler took to Twitter. Sakshi recently tweeted in Hindi, "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news."

Sakshi claims that to serve her duty, she has returned to her position with Northern Railways. The change occurred just a few days after athletes opposing WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh talked with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Olympic wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat are among those holding a demonstration against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), alleging him of sexually harassing several athletes, including a juvenile. Wrestlers who spoke out against the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh visited Home Minister Amit Shah at his home on Saturday.

Leading wrestlers across the nation have been demonstrating in the capital for over a month now, calling for strict actions against Wrestling Federation of India. They have also accused Singh of engaging in sexual harassment. The Delhi Police is anticipated to submit a chargesheet in the case shortly, according to authorities. FIRs have been lodged in the case.

According to reports, the meeting started at 11 p.m. and went on for more than an hour. According to the report, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Sangita Phogat, and Satyawart Kadian met Amit Shah. According to reports, the wrestlers sought a thorough investigation and immediate action against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

