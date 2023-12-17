Headlines

Sajjan Jindal denies allegation of rape, calls them 'false and baseless'

At Bandra Kurla Complex police station in Mumbai, Maharashtra, a lady claiming to be an actor by profession filed a police report against Jindal for rape. A municipal court ordered the complaint to be filed.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 08:21 PM IST

The Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal, has refuted the allegations of rape made against him. He called the claim totally "false and baseless" in a statement released on Sunday and vowed to cooperate fully with the continuing inquiry.

"Mr. Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family," according to the official statement, reported by Times Now.

Remarkably, at the Bandra Kurla Complex police station in Mumbai, Maharashtra, a lady claiming to be an actor by profession filed a police report against Jindal for rape. A municipal court ordered the complaint to be filed. The complainant claimed in the FIR that the event happened at the BKC penthouse, which is located above the company's headquarters, in January of last year. She further claimed that Jindal had repeatedly assaulted her sexually.

