Headlines

Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

S20 Summit at Isha Yoga Center: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

7 best fruits to eat during monsoon

9 IIT graduates who left engineering for Bollywood

Benefits of putting coconut oil in belly button

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with fans at airport, netizens say 'ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai'

HomeIndia

India

S20 Summit at Isha Yoga Center: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru

Isha Foundation is hosting an S20 Summit at their Yoga Centre, where delegates will be having special interactive sessions with Sadhguru.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Science20 (S20) Summit of the G20 will be held at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore with over 100 delegates from 20 countries including academicians, Scientists; experts, policy makers etc attending the meeting from July 21-22 July 2023. The delegates will also have an interactive session with Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation.

This will be the Summit meeting of the Science 20 Engagement Group where the deliberations of the previous three meetings will be consolidated and presented. The group has discussed the themes of Green Energy, Connecting Science with Society, and Holistic Health in the previous meetings and will be presenting a joint communique from 20 nations regarding the themes.

Established in 2017, the S20 is one of the most recent engagement groups of the G20. The S20 supports the G20 by fostering an official dialogue with the scientific community.

On the G20 meeting being held at the Yoga Center, Sadhguru said, “It is great that G20 meetings are happening in a variety of places, including a spiritual center. I think that is the right way to go because people need to experience India.”


 

The delegates later will take part in an Educational Session on the Science of Yoga which will be conducted by Dr. Bala Subramaniam, Professor of Anesthesiology, at Harvard Medical School and Director, Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA.

Isha volunteers are all geared up to present the rich cultural extravaganza of Indian cultural and yogic heritage to the delegates arriving from G20 nations. Beginning with the traditional welcome with Garlands, Drums, and flower petals, the delegates on their arrival will be introduced to the ancient Technologies of Well-Being at the iconic 112-feet Adiyogi, the first Yogi.

Enthralling performances of classical Indian martial arts - Kalaripayattu - and classical Indian dance - Bharatanatyam - by the Isha Samskriti students are planned for the delegates. They will also be taken on a guided tour of the Isha Yoga Center which has unique consecrated spaces like the Dhyanalinga, an abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi and Theerthakunds (energised water bodies), which would surely leave a lasting impression.

Established by Sadhguru, a world-renowned Yogi, mystic and visionary, Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore is a sacred space for self-transformation, drawing people from around the world to dedicate their time towards their inner growth. The center offers all four major paths of yoga – kriya (energy), gnana (knowledge), karma (action), and bhakti (devotion), fostering inner transformation and creating an established state of well-being in individuals.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

This engineer quit government job to become aloe vera farmer, made millions as Patanjali’s supplier; net worth is…

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Monica Bedi says her past has impacted her prospects: ‘People have this hesitation of working with me’

Kajol reveals how daughter Nysa Devgan reacted when she told her 'I hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself'

Online Pharma Aggregator : Technology Driven Pharma & Healthcare Solution Provider

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE