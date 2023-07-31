Headlines

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers; know what happened on Jaipur-Mumbai train

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

‘Deeply disturbed, simply unacceptable’: Supreme Court issues stern statement on Manipur violence

Mahindra Thar 5-door has to wait as company gears up for Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Amitabh Bachchan fan who is Nepal's richest man with Rs 14800 crore, know his business

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Respiratory disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Weight Loss: 10 health benefits of khichdi

10 Traditional dishes of India you must try

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

HomeIndia

India

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers; know what happened on Jaipur-Mumbai train

The incident occurred as the train was speeding between Virar (Palghar) and Mira Road (Thane).

article-main
Latest News

DNA webteam

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a speeding train shocker at dawn, a disturbed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead his immediate in-charge and three other passengers onboard a running train, Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express (No. 12956), officials said here on Monday.

The incident occurred as the train was speeding between Virar (Palghar) and Mira Road (Thane) where the two on-duty cops – Constable Chetankumar Singh and his in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena – were on escort duty.

It was around 5.23 a.m. when Singh reportedly had an argument with some passenger in the B-5 coach, lifted and aimed his automatic weapon at them, but Meena intervened and asked him to maintain calm.
In an apparent rage, Singh didn't heed Meena and shot at him and three other passengers, including a pantry car employee, firing at least 12 rounds indiscriminately from his weapon.

Singh ran from there to an adjoining bogie, then pulled the alarm chain, hopped off near Dahisar station and attempted to flee but was chased and caught by a GRP jawan on duty there.

He was taken to Mira Road station along with the killer weapon and is under detention even as top RPF, GRP and other officials rushed to investigate the tragedy.

The deceased passengers are identified as – Akhtar Abbas Ali, 48 of Sewri (Mumbai) and Abdulqader Mohammedhussein Bhanpurawala, 50, of Nalasopara (Palghar).

As per officials, for a few moments, Singh even tried to hold the passengers hostage at gunpoint, though the exact motives behind his actions are not yet clear.

According to preliminary information, Singh had been in a disturbed state of mind owing to certain family issues.

After a delay of around two hours, the train reached Mumbai Central station and then shifted to a yard where a forensic team, GRP, RPF and local authorities along with senior officers have started a probe.

Meanwhile, the bodies of all the victims were shifted to Borivali station and then to the Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital for an autopsy and further formalities.

Western Railway Divisional Railway Manager (WR-DRM) Neeraj Verma termed the incident as 'very unfortunate' and said it would be probed from all angles.

He added that the families of the deceased victims have been contacted and they shall be entitled to compensation as applicable.

The family of the deceased ASI Meena shall be entitled to various benefits like ex-gratia, Railway Suraksha Kalyan Nidhi, Death Cum Retirement Gratuity, General Insurance Scheme, leave amount and other expenses totaling to around Rs 60-lakh, plus a compensation from WR, said an official.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

Munmun Dutta pens heartfelt note of gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 15 years

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE