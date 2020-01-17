Rohingyas carried out massacre in India, damaged our culture: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday accused the Rohingya people of conducting a massacre in India, adding that the community was thrown out of their native country for the same reason, thereby hinting at their fate in Myanmar.

Pragya Thakur was addressing a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) gathering in Sehore when she said the following, "Rohingyas were thrown out from their country because they carried out a massacre there. They took shelter in our country and started doing the same thing here. They damaged our culture and tried to disintegrate the country. They insulted our law and the Constitution. CAB has now become the Citizenship Act."

Thakur also clarified the contentious act before the gathering, explaining that the CAA "will not take anyone's citizenship." She alleged that the political parties opposed to the amended citizenship act are bringing in people to the anti-CAA with money.

"CAA will not take away anyone's citizenship. They are alluring people with money to bring rallies against CAA," the BJP MP said.