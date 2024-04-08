Twitter
Rising Chorus: Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar’s Anthem for Prime Minister Modi

Eminent writers Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar, renowned for their contributions to the realms of art and film, have recently penned a stirring song dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 04:25 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Eminent writers Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar, renowned for their contributions to the realms of art and film, have recently penned a stirring song dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Titled ‘Our Hearts Forever With You’, this song captures the essence of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, vision, and dedication, resonating with his journey from humble beginnings to leading a nation with fortitude.

Rachana Shah melody queen Lata Mangeshkar’s niece, and author & social Rhythm Wagholikar have garnered acclaim through their literary works, motivational talk shows, and insightful reviews. Their artistic prowess and deep understanding of societal dynamics reflect in their creations, which often evoke emotions and inspire audiences.

Taking to their social media platform, Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar shared their heartfelt sentiments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a lyrical format. They described his persona, dedication, and unwavering focus as perennial sources of inspiration, highlighting their admiration through their post that read ‘Sharing our spontaneous sentiments on our beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji in a lyrical format… His persona, dedication and focus has always been inspiring…A humble gift from our side… Hope you all like it

‘In a land where dreams ignite and hopes take flight, Resides a leader with vision, shining so bright. From humble beginnings, he rose with might, Guiding a nation through day and night.

Chorus 

With courage and wisdom, you guide us through,

Oh Modi, oh Modi, our hearts forever with you.

A people’s beacon, in you we confide,

Oh Modi, oh Modi, peoples trust by your side.


From far and wide, his name resounds, 

A Man of progress, where change knows no bounds. 

Innovation and growth, his journey compounds, 

Empowering millions, as aspiration rebounds.

 

Ram Mandir’s glory, a historic stride,

Chandrayaan’s journey, fills the nation with pride.

Jan Dhan Yojana’s reach, bridging financial divide,

 

Skill India’s promise, dreams now fortified.

Swachh Bharat’s call, cleanliness proclaimed, Ayushman Bharat’s care, truly lives reclaimed. GST’s reform, economic structure framed, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, self-reliance proclaimed.

 

Surgical strikes’ valour, protecting our land, COVID-19 was a challenge, united we stand. 

Vaccines drive success, a global hand, Infrastructure leaps, connecting every strand.

 

Startup India’s spark, innovation’s sail,

With Digital India’s rise, technology unveil.

Farm reforms’ vision, agriculture’s prevail,

International relations, diplomacy set sail.

 

In songs of progress, his legacy stands, 

A leader of the masses, across diverse lands. 

Oh Modi, oh Modi, with reverence grand, 

With respect and solidarity, truly we stand.’

