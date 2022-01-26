Republic Day 2022 Live Streaming: WATCH Live Republic Day Parade here

Republic Day 2022 Live Streaming: Republic Day 2022 Parade has begun in New Delhi with different Army battalions marching down the Rajpath. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. The 73rd Republic Day's parade will have 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Delhi and Mumbai amid looming drone attack threat. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the National War Memorial where he paid homage to the armed forces personnel who were killed in action. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of the three armed forces.

Strict guidelines have been imposed for those attending the Republic Day 2022 Parade. Those attending must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the event. Visitors must carry proof of vaccination and must adhere to all Covid-protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Watch Live Streaming here

Contingents march down Rajpath

Uttarakhand tableau at the 73rd Republic Day parade depicts Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, Dobra-Chanti Bridge and Badrinath Temple.

The tableau of Gujarat showcases the theme of the 'tribal movement of Gujarat'. The front part of the tableau represents the freedom fighting spirits of tribals' ancestors.

Meghalaya's tableau shows a woman weaving a bamboo basket and the many bamboo & cane products of the State.

The Camel-mounted band of the Border Security Force at the 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath.

Indian Air Force tableau displays the theme 'Indian Air Force Transforming for the future'. It showcases scaled-down models of MiG-21, Gnat, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Aslesha radar and Rafale aircraft.

The Assam Regiment contingent marches down the Rajpath on Republic Day. This contingent comprises troops from all seven North Eastern States. It has been a three-time winner of Republic Day Parade

SIKH Light Infantry contingent takes part in the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. Army Chief General MM Naravane is the present Colonel of the regiment.

The contingent of J&K Light Infantry (JAK LI), led by Maj Ritesh Tiwari of 5th Battalion of JAK LI, marches down the Rajpath. The contingent is attired in the Indian Army Uniform of 1970s and carrying weapon 7.62mm SLR.

Indian Navy tableau participates in the #RepublicDayParade at Rajpath. The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key inductions under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' also finds a spl mention.

Parachute Regiment attired in the new combat uniform of the Indian Army and carrying weapon Tavor Assault rifles at the #RepublicDay parade.

The first contingent is of the 61 Cavalry. It is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world.

(With ANI Inputs)