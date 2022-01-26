Republic Day Parade Live Streaming 2022: Know timing, where and how to watch

Republic Day 2022: India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today in full grandeur. It was in 1950 on this very day that the Constitution of India came into existence. India is all set to showcase its military strength and cultural diversity on Rajpath to grace the occasion.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the national tricolour at Rajpath in New Delhi, followed by parades, the tableau of the states and address to the nation. However, this year's cdelebrations will be a low key affair due to the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To be a witness to the full event, here we tell you how you can join in the celebrations right from your home. The live telecast of Republic Day will include everything from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial near India Gate till the end of the parade.

Where to watch Republic Day parade?

The Republic Day Parade 2022 will begin at 10 am sharp on January 26, that is today.

Each year the Republic Day Parade is streamed live on the national Doordarshan channel.

You can also watch the Republic Day Parade on Doordarshan's YouTube channel.

Watch on Defence Ministry website - www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in and YouTube channel - Indian RDC.

The Press Information Bureau will also be live-streaming the parade on their YouTube channel.

You can see live Prime Minister visiting the National War Memorial at India Gate till the end of the parade.

You can also register online on the official website of MyGovIndia - https://www.mygov.in/rd2022.