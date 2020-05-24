Reaffirm belief in sharing, caring for vulnerable sections of society: President Kovind on Eid-ul-Fitr eve

In his address, the President urged citizens to reaffirm their belief in sharing and caring for the most vulnerable sections of society.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted Indians on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians, including those settled abroad, on Id-ul-Fitr that comes in wake of prayers and fasting during the holy month of Ramazan. This festival is an expression of love, peace, brotherhood, and harmony. On this occasion, we reaffirm our belief in sharing with and caring for the most vulnerable sections of society," he said.

The President further asked people to resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome the coronavirus challenge soon.

"Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) more vigorously at a time when we are faced with an unprecedented crisis created by COVID-19 virus. Let us also resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome this challenge soon," he said.

India will celebrate Eid on Monday (May 25) as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday except Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala who are celebrating it on Sunday.

This time, Muslims would be offering prayers at the homes this time due to the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent lockdown.