Reaffirm belief in sharing, caring for vulnerable sections of society: President Kovind on Eid-ul-Fitr eve

Headlines

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeIndia

India

Reaffirm belief in sharing, caring for vulnerable sections of society: President Kovind on Eid-ul-Fitr eve

In his address, the President urged citizens to reaffirm their belief in sharing and caring for the most vulnerable sections of society.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2020, 08:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted Indians on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his address to the nation, the President urged citizens to reaffirm their belief in sharing and caring for the most vulnerable sections of society.

"Greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians, including those settled abroad, on Id-ul-Fitr that comes in wake of prayers and fasting during the holy month of Ramazan. This festival is an expression of love, peace, brotherhood, and harmony. On this occasion, we reaffirm our belief in sharing with and caring for the most vulnerable sections of society," he said.

The President further asked people to resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome the coronavirus challenge soon.

"Let us carry the spirit of giving (Zakaat) more vigorously at a time when we are faced with an unprecedented crisis created by COVID-19 virus. Let us also resolve to adhere to social distancing norms and all other precautions to stay safe and overcome this challenge soon," he said.

India will celebrate Eid on Monday (May 25) as the moon could not be sighted on Saturday except Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala who are celebrating it on Sunday.

This time, Muslims would be offering prayers at the homes this time due to the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent lockdown.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

All about Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader in middle of communal violence in Nuh

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE