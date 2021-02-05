Headlines

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Ravi Shastri names team India's X-factor in ICC World Cup 2023, he's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

ODI World Cup 2023: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan's fielding fiasco in Pak vs Aus warm-up clash

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot submits apology for corruption remarks

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

ODI World Cup 2023: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan's fielding fiasco in Pak vs Aus warm-up clash

Read what students and villagers did when a school Principal got transferred

Bhishma Narayan got transferred after 12 years of service in Dharapur village in UP's Hamirpur district.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2021, 04:26 PM IST

'Guru' and 'shishya' parampara (Teacher-disciple tradition) in the Indian culture has been an age old tradition. Such is our tradition, that every year people across the country celebrate Guru Purnima on July 5. On this day, students pay respect to their gurus and it's celebrated on the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa. We also observe September 5 as teachers day.

However, with modernisation this tradition has taken a back seat and the bond has fazed out. But today, we bring you an unique story of the bond between a teacher and his students that will surely melt your hearts.

In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, Principal of a primary school in Dharapur village was bidden an emotional and tearful goodbye. Bhishma Narayan got transferred after 12 years of service in Dharapur village in UP's Hamirpur district. Not just students, the entire village broke down into tears while giving him farewell.

Bhishma Narayan had served as the Principal of the primary school of the village for 12 years. During his tenure as the Principal, his bond with the students became very strong. He treated them as his own family. Saddened by his transfer, all the students along with villagers came to bid him a farewell and couldn't control their tears. It was quite an emotional sight as the teacher, students and even the villagers cried their heart out.

According to reports, students and villagers were greatly influenced by the simplicity of the man and everyone in the village loved and respected him. Hence his departure was a matter of great sorrow for everyone in the village. The villagers told that Narayan got a transfer notice a few years back as well. However then, the villagers had gone to the BSA office and stopped his transfer. But this time, his transfer could not be altered.

During the farewell ceremony of the teacher, the students cried profusely because their most beloved teacher was leaving them. Many others reminisced that it was he who taught them from childhood and they were used to being taught by him.

