Guru Purnima 2020: Devotees gather at Sangam Ghat in UP to offer prayers

Devotees took holy dips at Sangham ghat in Uttar Pradesh and offered prayers on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Sunday (July 5).

"People from Prayagraj and a few from other states have come here to worship their gurus and give offerings," Gopal Tyagi, a devotee who was at the site told ANI.

People across the country are celebrating Guru Purnima today(July 5). On this day, students pay respect to their gurus and it's celebrated on the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa.

Guru Purnima also known as Vyasa Purnima falls in the month of Ashadh.

The full moon day of the Hindu month of 'Ashad' is a day that is very sacred and especially so, as it is a day to worship the Great Indian sage Vyasa. He was an Indian saint who is credited with editing all the four Indian Vedas and writing the 18 Hindu Puranas as well as authoring the Holy Shrimad Bhagavata and the story of Mahabharata.

The Guru of Gurus Dattatreya is said to have been taught by Sage Vyasa. This day is thus considered to be a very knowledge-oriented day for all Hindus.

On this special day of Guru Purnima, where people attach immense religious significance to this festival here in India, we recount here the best ways to celebrate this revered day with whole-hearted spirituality.