Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: Ayodhya border sealed; SPG takes charge of security

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' on August 5, security arrangements have been tightened in Ayodhya. The entry of outsiders has been prohibited till August 5.

The local administration has made it mandatory for local residents to carry an identity card.

General Secretary of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, Champat Rai said that those carrying invitation cards will only be allowed inside the venue. He further added that the security detail around the Prime Minister will be very tight.

He also said that no vehicle pass will be issued. All vehicles will be strictly kept away from the venue, he further emphasised.

It is mandatory for all the invitees to come by 10:30 am tomorrow. Further, all guests must arrive two hours before the arrival of the Prime Minister.

The local administration has also held a series of meetings with security forces ahead of the Ram Temple event on August 5, in which a number of important politicians and high-profile members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust are expected to be present.

The Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ayodhya has said that the security arrangements for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5 are in place. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. He requested everyone to not let more than five people gather at a place. Route diversions at 12 places have been to ease traffic movement.

According to reports, the security details will be handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG) officers, as well as police personnel who have tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



During the 'Bhoomi pujan' program, there will be only five people on the stage. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust President Mahant Nrityagopal Das will be on the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

9 stones will be placed during the program. These stones are associated with the Ram temple movement during 1989-90. One of the 9 rocks will be kept in the sanctum sanctorum, and the other eight will be used in the construction of the temple after the map for the sacred site is approved.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The Supreme Court had in November last year ruled in the favour of a temple after a prolonged battle in the Babri Masjid dispute case.