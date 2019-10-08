Rajnath Singh in France: Defence Minister to receive first Rafale jet today; full schedule, timings

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's schedule is packed to the brim with events for the day. Here's a look.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, i.e. October 8, 2019, receives the first of the 36 Rafale aircraft that are to be inducted into the Indian Air Force. Singh, who is in Paris as a part of a two-day visit to France, will also fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter jet and perform 'Shastra Puja' on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, after meeting France's President Emmanuel Macron. After these, the Defence Minister will proceed to Bordeaux to participate in the Rafale fighter jet handing-over ceremony at Merignac along with the French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's schedule is, therefore, packed to the brim with events for the day. Here's a look at the tentative schedule:

10 AM, PARIS: Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (1:30 PM IST)

2 PM, MERIGNAC: Handing-over ceremony of the Rafale aircraft; 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Vijayadashami; Flying a sortie in the Rafale fighter jet (5:30 PM IST)

7 PM, PARIS: Meeting with the French Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly (10:30 PM IST)

All timings are provided in local time (Delhi is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Paris, France)

On arriving in Paris yesterday, i.e. on October 7, 2019, Singh had said, "This great nation is India’s important strategic partner and our special relationship goes far beyond the realm of formal ties."

"Bonjour Paris! Delighted to be in France. This great nation is India’s important strategic partner and our special relationship goes far beyond the realm of formal ties. My visit to France is aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both countries," the Union Defence Minister had posted on Twitter.

Tomorrow, i.e. on Wednesday, October 9, Rajnath Singh will address the CEOs of the French defence industry during which he is likely to urge them to participate in the indigenous 'Make in India' campaign and the Defence Expo to be held in Lucknow in February next year.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles.

Before leaving for France on Monday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that he is looking forward to deepening ties with the country.

"Leaving New Delhi for Paris on a three-day visit to France. Shall attend the Annual Defence Dialogue and the Induction Ceremony of Rafale. India-France bilateral relations have made tremendous progress in recent years. Looking forward to further and deepen these ties," he said in a tweet.

(With agency inputs)