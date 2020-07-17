Headlines

Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh on two-day visit to Ladakh, J&K

The minister will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC).

Updated: Jul 17, 2020, 08:19 AM IST

As part of his scheduled two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Leh on Friday morning. He will review India's military preparedness and review the overall situation.

The minister will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC). 

Accompanied by Army chief MM Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Singh is also expected to visit forward areas in Kashmir and hold interactions with field commanders to assess the ground situation.

"Leaving for Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. I shall be visiting the forward areas to review the situation at the borders and also interact with the Armed Forces personnel deployed in the region. Looking forward to it," the Defence Minister had tweeted on Friday morning.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan is constantly violating the ceasefire from across the LoC while India and China are in the process of completing disengagement at friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

On July 15, a Corps Commander-level meeting, which was the fourth to be held aimed at de-escalation, took place. The first round of disengagement in all friction areas was done as armies moved back by almost 1-1.5 km in Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Gogra areas.

During his visit to Ladakh on July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the soldiers where he had said, "From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters, every mountain, every peak has seen the valour of Indian Army. The age of expansion is over. This is the age of development. History has seen that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back."

