Rajasthan: Villagers banish five-year-old girl for accidentally stepping on a bird's egg

5-year-old girl externed from the village by Panchayat

A five-year-old girl was forced to live outside her village for 11 days because of a bizarre tradition followed by superstitious villagers.

After a Zee Media report, the girl was finally able to return home on Wednesday and authorities are now gearing up for take action against culprits

In Hindoli village of Haripura, Rajasthan, the local panchayat ordered a girl to live outside the village and outside of her house. Her fault was that she accidentally stepped on an egg of a bird considered sacred by the local community.

The egg broke under her feet and the kids in her school talked about the incident to the villagers. Upon hearing the chatter, local panchayat ordered her banishment.

After the initiative taken by Zee Rajasthan, police and local authorities intervened and forced the panchayat to apologise to the girl and her family. The girl returned home.

The girl's father, Das, said that the Panchayat's decision against his daughter was cruel, and she was tortured because of the old superstitions. But now after the intervention, she is happy to be back home.

Haripura school teacher Radheshyam revealed that the banishment was limited to the village. There was no discrimination among students when they were in school. Even though kids talked about the broken egg, they were behaving normally in the school.

District collector Mahesh Sharma said that Tehsildar Bhavna Sharma and SHO Laxman Singh were ordered to investigate the matter and bring the girl home. He said that the local authorities will take action against the culprits behind this abominable act.

Station House Officer Laxman Singh said that the Panchayat did not know the law against these acts and whatever they did was done because of the ignorance. He condemned the decision taken by Panchayat and said that they are investigating the matter and will submit the report to the collector's office.