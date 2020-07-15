Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi issues notice to Sachin Pilot, 18 rebel MLAs for skipping Congress Legislative Party meetings

Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday issued a notice to Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs for not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings. A reply has been sought from them by July 17.

The notice was issued after the Rajasthan government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi lodged a complaint with him.

“Notice issued to Sachin Pilot&18 other party members, for not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings. If they don't respond within 2 days, then it will be considered that they are withdrawing their membership from CLP,“ Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said.

Meanwhile, a day after Sachin Pilot was sacked by the Congress from the Rajasthan Cabinet, the veteran leader told news agency ANI that he will not be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Moments after veteran leader Sachin Pilot skipped the second Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Tuesday at the Fairmount hotel in Jaipur, the grand old party sacked him and two other ministers from the Rajasthan Cabinet. Pilot was removed from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as well as the state Congress chief.

The Congress, in a statement, had said that Pilot was "ensnared" by the BJP to bring down the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. Two other ministers, Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena, who had joined Pilot in rebelling against the current regime in the state have also been dropped.

Rajasthan is witnessing a magnifying political crisis after Pilot had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led government over 'being sidelined'. Currently, the Congress government in the state is staring at a crisis as Pilot has a few loyalist MLAs on his side.