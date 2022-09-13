Search icon
Rajasthan minister's warning to Sachin Pilot after shoes thrown at him on camera

The incident comes amid a power struggle between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan Congress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

Sachin Pilot (File)

Ashok Chandna, Rajasthan's sports minister, has issued a strong warning to his fellow Congress leader Sachin Pilot after shoes were thrown on him during an event on Monday. "If Sachin Pilot becomes the Chief Minister by throwing a shoe at me, then he should be made soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I come to fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this," the minister tweeted.

The incident took place on Monday when the leader participated in an event marked to immerse Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla's ashes in Rajasthan's Pushkar. When Chandna came to give his speech, some alleged Pilot supporters chanted slogans and threw footwear at him. 

"Today a wonderful sight was seen- When Rajendra Rathod, (then cabinet member) who ordered the killing of 72 persons came on the stage, was applauded and shoes were thrown at those whose family members went to jail during the Gurjar reservation agitation," the minister added.

He said in another tweet that the families of the "martyrs" were sitting on the stage.

BJP MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP state president Satish Poonia and Congress MLA and Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat were also present at the event.

Kirori Singh Bainsla, an army veteran, had led the Gurjar community in agitation demanding reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions.

The incident comes amid a power struggle between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan Congress.

With inputs from ANI

