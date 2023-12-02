Headlines

Rajasthan Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Rajasthan Election 2023 Live Voting: Tomorrow, the results of the one-phased voting that took place on November 25 will be made public. Early trends will be demonstrated when the vote-counting process begins at 8 am.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Rajasthan Election 2023: Tomorrow will mark the conclusion of the intense political contest between the Congress and the BJP in Rajasthan when the assembly election results are revealed. The outcome of 1,862 candidates running in the 2023 assembly elections, including Ashok Gehlot, the Congress leader and current chief minister.

On Sunday, the results of the one-phased voting that took place on November 25 will be made public. Early trends will be demonstrated when the vote-counting process begins at 8 am. Election data indicates that in 199 of Rajasthan's 200 assembly constituencies, voters turned out to be 75.45% of the electorate, a rise of 0.73% from the 2018 polls.

Polling took place in 199 of the 200 assembly seats; the election in Sriganganagar's Karanapur seat was delayed because Gurmeet Singh Kunnar, Congress candidate, passed away.

Where, when, and how to get the latest updates on Rajasthan assembly election results 2023?

The early trends are anticipated to start at 8 am on Sunday when the vote counting will get underway. One can visit the official websites of the election commission, and news outlets, to stay up to date on the results of the Rajasthan assembly election. The following are some regularly visited sources where you can obtain the most recent results of assembly elections:

1. The most trustworthy source for official results is the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website, which can be found at https://results.eci.gov.in. 

2. For the most recent information and analysis, you can also watch our live coverage of the elections here.

3. For real-time updates, you can also follow credible news sources and the official election commission accounts on social media like X and Facebook.

What were the results of the exit polls?

Exit polls indicated a likely change in Rajasthan's government from Congress's Ashok Gehlot to the BJP, elevating the suspense. Several exit poll predictions, including those from Polstrat, CVoter, and Matrize, have shown that the BJP will win and that the Congress will come in second. However, CNX and India Today-Axis My India forecasted a victory for Congress.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, is trying to unseat the Ashok Gehlot government while the Congress, confronted by anti-incumbency sentiments, is attempting to win another term in office.

Rajasthan's electoral past demonstrates a distinct pattern in that no government has been able to win reelection since 1993. The BJP and the Congress have alternated control of the state, with the Congress winning in 2018.

