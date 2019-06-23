Headlines

Rajasthan: At least 14 killed, dozens injured as pandal collapses during religious programme in Barmer

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of Barmer when the pandal was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 07:56 PM IST

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a pandal fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the pandal was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, Additional Superintendent of Police, Khinv Singh, said.

At least 14 persons have died in the incident and about 50 are injured, said Ratan Lal Bhargava, Additional Superintendent of Police of Balotara. At least 24 injured persons were admitted to a local hospital for the treatment following the incident. Rescue and relief works are underway. 

Hundreds of people were attending the event. The mishap took place at around 4:30 pm on Sunday due to sudden rain and storm.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took stock of the situation from Jaipur and ordered a probe into the incident.

He also expressed grief and condoled the deaths. "The loss of lives in the accident at Jasol, Barmer due to collapse of tents during Ram Katha is very sad and unfortunate. I pray for the peace to the soul of the departed and give strength to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured," Gehlot said in a tweet. 

He said rescue operations were being done by the district administration. 

Gehlot also instructed the district administration to conduct a probe and extend all possible financial support to the families of the deceased and those who were injured. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies with the families of the people who were killed in the mishap and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," the official handle of Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted a condolence message and wished a quick recovery for the injured. 

"Pained to know about the loss of lives due to collapse of a Pandaal in Barmer, Rajasthan. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," Shah said on Twitter. 

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

