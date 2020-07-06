Railways to hold first pre-bid meeting for private player-operated train project on July 21

According to sources, the Union Ministry of Railways has prepared a complete roadmap for the private player-operated trains project, the most important and the most unique step of the Indian Railways so far.

As the plan currently stands, the Request for Quotation (RFQ) process has been initiated, for the purpose of receiving questions or queries from the private players that are to invest in this project. The last date for this RFQ process is July 16.

Following the RFQ process, a pre-bid meeting will take place on July 21. The Union Ministry of Railways has, however, said that it aims to answer all the received questions or queries by July 31.

This will be followed by a second pre-bid meeting on August 12, for which private players can send their questions to the ministry by August 7

After the second pre-bid meeting, the Ministry of Railways will send answers to all the questions by August 21.

Most importantly, the central government is looking to invite applications from private players to invest in the project on September 8.

As per the plan fixed by the Union Ministry of Railways, after the applications are sent by the private players for investing in the railway's project, a shortlist of applicants will be prepared within 60 days. Following this, the bidding process will then be carried forward.