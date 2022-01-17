Railways Alert: Passengers booking train tickets through agents must know this rule

There have been numerous instances of agents booking false railway tickets in order to defraud those in desperation. The authorities have previously issued repeated warnings against unlawfully booking tickets. People are charged more money by fraudulent agents in the guise of ticket booking, and they are occasionally given incorrect tickets. This time, the Railways have taken a firm stance on this issue.

Be cautious of scammers

Western Railway has taken a tough stance against ticket brokers who book tickets illegally and charge travellers more money. The authorities are now pursuing fraudsters who book such tickets. Western Railway's security forces, divided into six divisions, execute special missions every day. ‘Common people also need to be careful’, advised Railways. When reservations are acquired through IRCTC by a third party, it is advisable to be careful.

Fraud brokers will face legal action

The Railways stated that they are taking legal action against these unlawful brokers under Section 143 of the Railway Act. The Railway Protection Forces are responsible for this operation. It is to be noted that these criminals are not subject to the IPC, which is why they are unconcerned. The fraudsters are actually sent to the railway court, where they can simply get away by paying the penalty.

Use of fake IDs to sell tickets unlawfully

Western Railway has confiscated e-tickets and travel-cum-reservation tickets worth around Rs 2.15 crore as a result of this operation.

“RPF of Western Railway has constituted special teams of dedicated staff from RPF Crime Branch, Cyber Cell, and Detective Detective Wing of Divisions to conduct special operations against touts”, stated Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, in a news statement.

Following that, it was discovered that the scammers were selling tickets using a variety of fake IDs, including some authorised IRCTC agents who issued tickets using fake IDs and unlawful software.