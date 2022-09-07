Punjab’s Malerkotla, Faridkot create history; become top districts to provide water supply to all rural areas

Representational image

One of the biggest issues across the entire country is the water supply problems faced by citizens, especially those who live in rural and underdeveloped areas which don’t have a pipeline mechanism. Now, two districts in Punjab have created history by overcoming this obstacle for the rural areas.

Two districts in Punjab – Malerkotla, and Faridkot – have added yet another feather in their caps when it comes to the development and upliftment of the rural areas, by proving piped water supply to 100 percent of all the rural households under the jurisdiction.

The Chief Minister’s Office in Punjab announced that Malerkotla and Faridkot have scripted history to secure a place in the certified pan India list by the Government of India (GoI) to provide Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to every rural home under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal’.

While congratulating both the districts on this feat, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that a total of eight districts have been certified throughout the country by GOI for 100% population covered with a piped water supply and Malerkotla & Faridkot secured the place among these distinctive districts.

According to the CMO release, CM Bhagwant Mann said that it is a matter of immense pride for Punjab as two of our districts have been chosen for this rare distinction adding that in the coming days four more districts are likely to get this certification.

The chief minister of Punjab further added that Malerkotla, which has a total rural population of 2.58 lakh, has covered 49881 rural households with piped drinking water, while Faridkot with a total rural population of 4.09 lakh has covered 78408 rural households with safe drinking water.

The Chief Minister said that the state already provided piped water to 34.24 lakh rural households under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and a total of 11933 villages and twenty districts have been covered with 100% piped water supply.

According to the vision of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, the target to cover 100 percent of all households in the state has been set for December 2022, against the national target of 2024.

Bhagwant Mann also announced that the state government has already provided tap connections to Aanganwadi Centres, Panchayats, Dispensaries, and Schools.

READ | Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion