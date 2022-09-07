Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion

The proprietor of the salon, a 30-year-old male, has also been taken into custody.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 06:37 AM IST

Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
Police (File)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A 21-year-old Uttar Pradesh native was arrested by Fort Police, Thiruvananthapuram under certified IT Acts for manhandling a customer's cell phone in a salon on Tuesday.

The proprietor of the salon, a 30-year-old male, has also been taken into custody.

The central intelligence agencies interrogated the accused and moved with further procedures on the suspected terror links.

The incident took place on September 3 when the 21-year-old used the customer's cell number to generate OTP and also added in an Urdu Based foreign extremist group. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.