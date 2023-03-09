Search icon
Punjab police arrest Amritpal's close aide from Amritsar airport while attempting to flee to UK

According to authorities, Aujala was attempting to travel to England and information indicates that he attempted to board an Air India flight bound for London.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:52 PM IST

A close associate of prominent Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh was detained on Thursday at the Amritsar airport when he allegedly attempted to leave the nation. The controversial extremist preacher's alleged social media manager, Gurinderpal Singh Aujala, was seized by airport police at Sri Guru Ramdass International airport.

According to authorities, Aujala was attempting to travel to England, News18 reported. Information indicates that he attempted to board an Air India flight bound for London. Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Aujla, who resides in the UK, was wanted by Jalandhar police after they ordered a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. He has been avoiding capture and hasn't shown up in court. Since then, he has been evading capture.

As he arrived at the airport today, he was detained by airport staff before being turned over to police. His phone was taken by the police, and they continued their investigation to find out if he had any ties to radicals stationed abroad. According to a police officer, Jalandhar police were told about his arrest and a squad was heading there to pick him up.

Ned Price, a spokesperson for the US Department, responded to a question on Khalistan by stating that the United States criticizes all types of terrorism, especially those who use violence to further their goals, whether they be political or not.

READ | 'Politics of education' will defeat BJP's 'politics of jail': Manish Sisodia in open letter

(With inputs from ANI)

 

