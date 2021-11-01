Punjab govt slashes electricity rates by Rs 3 per unit ahead of 2022 polls

Amid the rising prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG, there is good news for the people in Punjab. The Punjab cabinet has decided to slash electricity rates for domestic consumers by Rs 3 per unit, which has come into effect from Monday.

The decision, that comes a few months before the assembly elections in the state, will cost the exchequer Rs 3,316 crore per annum. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made this announcement after the cabinet meeting. CM Channi said, "We are reducing electricity rates by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers."

As per the information, the rate of electricity for up to 100 units now will be Rs 1.19 per unit, from earlier Rs 4.19. For 100 to 300 units, the price will be Rs 4 per unit, which was earlier Rs 7 per unit. Apart from this, for more than 300 units, the rate of Rs 5 per unit will be charged.

The Chief Minister said that this is a big Diwali gift for the people of Punjab. He said that this decision would be implemented with immediate effect and according to a survey conducted by his government, the people of Punjab wanted cheap electricity. Assembly elections are proposed in Punjab early next year and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi is continuously promising free electricity there on the lines of Delhi.

In view of the assembly elections in Punjab next year, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has visited the state. In June, Kejriwal had announced that 300 units of free electricity would be provided to every family if the AAP government was formed in the state. After this announcement, the newly appointed CM Channi was under pressure to make electricity cheaper to win the trust of the people of the state.