Punjab Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: Who will lead the polls- BJP, AAP or Congress? Find out

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to commence in the state in just a few short weeks, and all the contesting political parties- BJP, Congress, AAP, Akali Dal, and the Punjab Lok Congress- have talked up a big game ahead of the polling process.

Though Congress forms the current government in Punjab, AAP and BJP have been putting their best foot forward for the election campaigning in the state. To know who the public of Punjab wants to see as their next Chief Minister, Zee News is conducting the Punjab Elections 2022 Opinion Poll.

The opinion polls on Zee News show that Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party are expected to battle neck to neck for the majority of the seats in Punjab. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is also expected to give a tough fight to the two parties, while BJP is also expected to make a dent in the vote share.

The Punjab elections 2022 opinion polls are being conducted by dividing the state into three major regions- Majha, Doaab, and Malwa. It is expected that AAP will give Congress a tough fight in Majha, while the latter is expected to gather the majority in the other two regions.

When it comes to the vote share, it is expected that Congress will dominate all the three regions, with AAP and SAD making a significant dent in the number of seats won in the elections. Meanwhile, current CM Charanjit Singh Channi remains the most popular face in the elections.

According to the Zee News opinion polls, Charanjit Singh Channi has emerged as the most popular CM face in Punjab for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, with AAP’s Bhagwant Mann remaining a close second for popularity in the state.

When it comes to the overall vote share in the state, AAP and Congress both are expected to gather around over 30 percent of the total seats in Punjab, making the upcoming assembly elections in the state a very close call.