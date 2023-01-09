Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Punjab Civil Service officers go on mass leave from Monday, here's why

Punjab: The five-day mass leave is against the arrest of a PCS officer by the state vigilance bureau.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Punjab Civil Service officers go on mass leave from Monday, here's why
Punjab Civil Service officers go on mass leave from Monday, here's why (representational image)

Punjab Civil Service officers have decided to go on mass casual leave for five days starting Monday. The move comes in protest against the 'illegal' arrest of a colleague -- Narinder Singh Dhaliwal -- in Ludhiana by the state vigilance bureau.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Punjab Civil Services Officers' Association on Sunday.

PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal was arrested on Friday by the vigilance bureau for allegedly taking bribes from transporters for sparing them challans for offending vehicles, the bureau had said. Dhaliwal was posted as Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Ludhiana.

The PCS Officers' Association held a meeting of its general body to discuss Dhaliwal's arrest. Eighty PCS officers attended the meeting, according to the resolution of the association. "The PCS officer has been arrested illegally, wrongfully and arbitrarily and without due procedure," it said.

READ | Republic Day parade tickets: Steps to book online tickets for January 26 celebrations

It was resolved in the meeting that all the PCS officers in the state shall proceed on a mass casual leave for the coming week starting from January 9, it said. It further said that a memorandum shall be submitted to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in this regard.

The association demanded the government constitute a high-powered committee to investigate the "illegal" arrest of Dhaliwal and sought its report by January 13.

The committee should include senior IAS officers of principal secretary rank as well as a PCS officer and representatives of the transport department, the demanded. The resolution said further course of action will depend on a review of the situation on January 14.

The vigilance bureau on Friday had said that during the investigations of a complaint lodged through the chief minister's anti-corruption helpline on November 18, it was found that Dhaliwal was indulging in collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on a monthly basis in Ludhiana for not issuing challans of their vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Rehearsal parade held at Kartavya Path amid cold wave, see pictures
Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam hosts special screening of series for Prajakta Koli, Munawar Faruqui, Zakir Khan
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.