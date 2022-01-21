Search icon
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: BJP releases first list of 34 candidates

The BJP is jointly contesting the Punjab assembly election with former CM Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls 2022. Union Minister and BJP state election co-in charge Hardeep Singh Puri, general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam released the first list for Punjab assembly polls to be held on February 20.

Chugh said that names include 12 candidates from farmers' families, eight from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, and 13 Sikhs.

"We have given tickets to doctors, lawyers, people related to religious organisations, sportspersons, and all other sections of society," Chugh said. The list includes two women candidates Renu Kashyup from Dina Nagar and Nimisha Mehta from Garhshankar.

Kabbadi player Ranjit Singh Khojewala has been fielded from the Kapurthala assembly seat. Retired IAS officer SR Laddhar has been fielded from the Gill assembly constituency.

Here is the complete list of candidates 

  1. Sujanpur- Dinesh Singh Babbu
  2. Dina Nagar (SC)- Renu Kashyap
  3. Sri Hargobindpur (SC)- Baljinder Singh Dakoha
  4. Amritsar North- Sukhwinder Singh Pintu
  5. Tarn Taran- Navreet Singh Safipur
  6. Kapurthala- Ranjit Singh Khojewala
  7. Jalandhar West (SC)- Mahinder Pal Bhagat
  8. Jalandhar Central- Manoranjan Kalia
  9. Jalandhar North- Krishna Dev Bhandari
  10. Mukerian-Jangilal Mahajan
  11. Dasuya- Shri Raghunath Rana
  12. Hoshiarpur- Shri Tikshan Sood
  13. Chabbewal (SC)- Dr. Dilbag Rai
  14. Garhshankar- Namisha Mehta
  15. Banga (SC)-Mohan Lal Banga
  16. Balachaur- Ashok Baath
  17. Fatehgarh Sahib- Didar Singh Bhatti
  18. Amloh- Kanwarveer Singh Tohra
  19. Khanna- Gurpreet Singh Bhatti
  20. Ludhiana Central- Gurdev Sharma
  21. Ludhiana West- Bikram Singh Siddhu
  22. Gill (SC)- S.R. Laddhar, Retd. IAS
  23. Jagraon (SC)- Kanwar Narendra Singh
  24. Firozpur City- Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi
  25. Jalalabad- Puran Chand
  26. Fazilka- Surjit Kumar Jiyani
  27. Abohar- Arun Narang
  28. Muktsar- Rajesh Phatela
  29. Faridkot- Gaurav Kakkar
  30. Bhucho Mandi (SC)-Rupinder Singh Siddhu
  31. Talwandi Sabo- Ravipreet Siddhu
  32. Sardulgarh-Jagjit Singh Milkha
  33. Sangrur-Arvind Khanna
  34. Dera Bassi-Sanjeev Khanna

The BJP is jointly contesting the Punjab assembly election with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The three parties have formed a six-member committee, two each from three parties to decide the seat-sharing formula. The three parties will also make a common manifesto. Polling for 117 seats of Punjab assembly will be held on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With IANS inputs)

