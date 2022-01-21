Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: BJP releases first list of 34 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of 34 candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls 2022. Union Minister and BJP state election co-in charge Hardeep Singh Puri, general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam released the first list for Punjab assembly polls to be held on February 20.

Chugh said that names include 12 candidates from farmers' families, eight from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, and 13 Sikhs.

"We have given tickets to doctors, lawyers, people related to religious organisations, sportspersons, and all other sections of society," Chugh said. The list includes two women candidates Renu Kashyup from Dina Nagar and Nimisha Mehta from Garhshankar.

Kabbadi player Ranjit Singh Khojewala has been fielded from the Kapurthala assembly seat. Retired IAS officer SR Laddhar has been fielded from the Gill assembly constituency.

Here is the complete list of candidates

Sujanpur- Dinesh Singh Babbu Dina Nagar (SC)- Renu Kashyap Sri Hargobindpur (SC)- Baljinder Singh Dakoha Amritsar North- Sukhwinder Singh Pintu Tarn Taran- Navreet Singh Safipur Kapurthala- Ranjit Singh Khojewala Jalandhar West (SC)- Mahinder Pal Bhagat Jalandhar Central- Manoranjan Kalia Jalandhar North- Krishna Dev Bhandari Mukerian-Jangilal Mahajan Dasuya- Shri Raghunath Rana Hoshiarpur- Shri Tikshan Sood Chabbewal (SC)- Dr. Dilbag Rai Garhshankar- Namisha Mehta Banga (SC)-Mohan Lal Banga Balachaur- Ashok Baath Fatehgarh Sahib- Didar Singh Bhatti Amloh- Kanwarveer Singh Tohra Khanna- Gurpreet Singh Bhatti Ludhiana Central- Gurdev Sharma Ludhiana West- Bikram Singh Siddhu Gill (SC)- S.R. Laddhar, Retd. IAS Jagraon (SC)- Kanwar Narendra Singh Firozpur City- Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi Jalalabad- Puran Chand Fazilka- Surjit Kumar Jiyani Abohar- Arun Narang Muktsar- Rajesh Phatela Faridkot- Gaurav Kakkar Bhucho Mandi (SC)-Rupinder Singh Siddhu Talwandi Sabo- Ravipreet Siddhu Sardulgarh-Jagjit Singh Milkha Sangrur-Arvind Khanna Dera Bassi-Sanjeev Khanna

The BJP is jointly contesting the Punjab assembly election with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The three parties have formed a six-member committee, two each from three parties to decide the seat-sharing formula. The three parties will also make a common manifesto. Polling for 117 seats of Punjab assembly will be held on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With IANS inputs)