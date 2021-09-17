Pune lockdown latest news: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar makes BIG announcement ahead of Ganesh Visarjan

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday, announced that all the shops will remain closed in Pune on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh idols immersion. The decision was announced because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy CM Pawar also stated that restaurants and hotels will remain open and essential services will be exempted. "On September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, we have decided to keep all shops shut in Pune city, Pune cantonment, and rural areas. Restaurants and hotels will remain open, essential services will be exempted," Pawar told reporters at a press conference after attending the weekly COVID-19 review meeting.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with huge processions in Pune every year which leads to large gatherings. To avoid any such gatherings given COVID-19, this decision has been taken by the state government, despite present restrictions, guidelines in place across the state.

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival that commenced on September 10. The immersion of the Ganesh idols takes place on the last day of the festival, which this year is on September 19. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,595 new COVID-19 cases, 3,240 recoveries, and 45 deaths on Thursday, according to the state health bulletin. With this, the state's total tally of COVID-19 positive patients is now 65,11,525. The state currently has 49,342 active cases. The total recoveries in Maharashtra have reached 63,20,310. The cumulative death toll in the state stands at 1,38,322. While the recovery rate in the state stands at 97.06 percent, the case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 2.12 percent.

