PUBG among 118 Chinese apps banned by Indian government: Check full list

Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services in Nuh, Palwal extended

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

Shimla: 15 year old boy stripped, thrashed, paraded in market, 5 arrested

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

PUBG among 118 Chinese apps banned by Indian government: Check full list

The Centre on Wednesday decided to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India. The banned apps include the widely popular game PUBG.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 06:37 PM IST

The Centre on Wednesday decided to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India and the security of the state. The banned apps include the widely popular game PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds).

The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology. It said that it has received many complaints about misuse of some applications available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and transmitting users data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

The decision came amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of Home Ministry has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps. Likewise, there have been similar bipartisan concerns, flagged by various public representatives, both outside and inside the Parliament of India, the release said.

In view of the complaints, the Indian government has decided to block the usage of certain apps, used both in mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled services.

The ministry said that this decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said a statement from the ministry.

List of banned Chinese apps:

  • APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
  • APUS Launcher-Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
  • APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone Security, Cleaner
  • APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
  • APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
  • Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
  • Baidu
  • Baidu Express Edition
  • FaceU - Inspire your Beauty
  • ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
  • CamCard - Business Card Reader
  • CamCard Business
  • CamCard for Salesforce
  • CamOCR
  • InNote
  • VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing
  • Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
  • WeChat reading
  • Government WeChat
  • Small Q brush
  • Tencent Weiyun
  • Pitu
  • WeChat Work
  • Cyber Hunter
  • Cyber Hunter Lite
  • Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
  • Super Mecha Champions
  • LifeAfter
  • Dawn of Isles
  • Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
  • Chess Rush
  • PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
  • PUBG MOBILE LITE
  • Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  • Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
  • Dank Tanks
  • Warpath
  • Game of Sultans
  • Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos
  • Smart AppLock (App Protect)
  • Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
  • Hide App-Hide Application Icon
  • AppLock
  • AppLock Lite
  • Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  • ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online
  • ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
  • Music - Mp3 Player
  • Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
  • HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
  • Cleaner - Phone Booster
  • Web Browser & Fast Explorer
  • Video Player All Format for Android
  • Photo Gallery HD & Editor
  • Photo Gallery & Album
  • Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download
  • HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
  • HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
  • Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
  • Gallery HD
  • Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
  • Web Browser - Secure Explorer
  • Music player - Audio Player
  • Video Player - All Format HD Video Player
  • Lamour Love All Over The World
  • Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
  • MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community
  • MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
  • APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
  • LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
  • Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game
  • Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
  • Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
  • Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
  • Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
  • GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
  • U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
  • Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
  • Tantan - Date For Real
  • MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
  • Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
  • Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
  • Alipay
  • AlipayHK
  • Mobile Taobao
  • Youku
  • Road of Kings- Endless Glory
  • Sina News
  • Netease News
  • Penguin FM
  • Murderous Pursuits
  • Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
  • Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
  • HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
  • Little Q Album
  • Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
  • Hi Meitu
  • Mobile Legends: Pocket
  • VPN for TikTok
  • VPN for TikTok
  • Penguin E-sports Live assistant
  • Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
  • iPick
  • Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
  • Parallel Space Lite - Dual App
  • "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
  • MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
  • AFK Arena
  • Creative Destruction NetEase Games
  • Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
  • Mafia City Yotta Games
  • Onmyoji NetEase Games
  • Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
  • Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
  • Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
  • Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
  • Soul Hunters
  • Rules of Survival

In June, India had banned 59 China-linked mobile apps including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat citing security concerns. Almost all the apps banned had some preferential Chinese interest and the majority had parent Chinese companies.

Meet Aparajita Rai, first female IPS officer from Sikkim who cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

Viral video: Girl's sizzling hot dance to 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' heats up internet, watch

Haryana violence: Authorities bulldozed around 15 illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land in Nuh

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha speaker, urges him to restore Rahul Gandhi's membership

LIC Jeevan Labh: Invest Rs 252 per day in this scheme and get Rs 54 lakh, here's how

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

