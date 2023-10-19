Headlines

India

Meet PSI Somnath Zende, Pune cop who won Rs 1.5 crores playing Dream11, got suspended amid departmental inquiry

Assistant Commissioner of Police Satish Mane had earlier confirmed the initiation of a preliminary inquiry into PSI Zende's sudden windfall.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

The authorities have suspended a Pune Police sub-inspector who won Rs 1.5 crore in the online game Dream11, making him a millionaire. He was charged with misbehaviour and damaging the reputation of the Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Department.

However, he will be given the opportunity to submit his own viewpoint during the departmental investigation. Zhende fielded his own squad in the online game Dream11 during the Cricket World Cup match and won. 

In barely eight hours, Zende became a millionaire. Pimpri Chinchwad PSI Somnath Zende Wins Rs 1.5 Crore Dream11 Lottery, Gets Under Departmental Scanner.
 
After sub-inspector Somnath Jhende won a hefty amount of money playing the well-known online game Dream11, information rapidly got out and the police took action. Following rumours and worries regarding his behaviour, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiated an inquiry into the situation.

According to an investigation, Jhende made media appearances while wearing his police uniform and had played the online game without authorization. He was then placed on leave without pay.

However, Zende did not hesitate to issue a warning, highlighting the potential hazards that come with playing these kinds of games. He cautioned prospective participants to proceed with extreme caution and caution when funding such endeavours.

According to the police, Jhende will now give his account in the departmental investigation.

