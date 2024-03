India

President Murmu confers BJP stalwart LK Advani with Bharat Ratna at his residence

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred former BJP supremo LK Advani with the Bharat Ratna at his residence.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred veteran politician Lal Krishna Advani with the prestigious Bharat Ratna. Bharat Ratna is the country's highest civilian honour. President Murmu visited former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo LK Advani's residence and conferred him with the prestigious award. This was decided keeping in view the ailing health of LK Advani.

