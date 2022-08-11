Noida: Police security cover, 24-hour surveillance for woman who spoke out against goon leader Shrikant Tyagi

File Photo

The Noida Police have placed the 38-year-old woman and her family members under continual surveillance after she took on the goon leader Shrikant Tyagi for the planting of some trees in a common area of the Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector-93B.

For their protection, security personnel has been deployed who are keeping a watch on them even when she and her husband visit the jewelry showroom they own and when their children go to school or even play in the society park.

The woman who hails from Meerut has been living in the society for the past seven years with her family. She upped the ante against Tyagi after learning from the secretary of the apartment owners' Association (AOA) that he was planting more trees in the common area of the Sector 93B society.

The person recording the video tried to intervene but to no avail as Tyagi continued with his tirade. He pushed a man who tried to break the fight.

But the security concerns escalated after Tyagi's supporters entered the society on Sunday evening and shouted slogans in his favor.

Soon as the entire incident went viral all over social media and news platforms, the police took note of the video and filed an FIR against Tyagi.

However, Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday by the Uttar Pradesh police soon after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the matter. He was absconding after the case was filed.

Meanwhile, a close friend of the woman’s family who also lives in the society said though the woman’s family is continuing their regular lives, they are scared. “They are scared after all the things that happened to them. The family is not interacting much with anyone and yet to come out of the trauma,” the close friend said as quoted by TOI.

She said that the woman’s family thinks the incident got portrayed like it was her versus Tyagi. However, the issue was the whole society versus Tyagi. The woman’s friend further told that she is afraid that all these events might turn dangerous for her family in the future.

Mahima Joshi, the AOA secretary said Tyagi’s children and wife have all the rights to live in the society and the residents have nothing against them. “We only want the government to ensure that no security issue arises in this society. Since the matter has reached the chief minister, we are hopeful,” Joshi added as quoted by TOI.

Currently, Tyagi is under 14-days of judicial custody and is lodged at Luksar jail, Noida for assaulting and abusing a woman.

