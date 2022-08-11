UP court rejects Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in assault case, know how the 'BJP leader' is spending his time in jail

File Photo

The Surajpur court in Uttar Pradesh's Noida denied Shrikant Tyagi's bail application on Thursday. The court was hearing Tyagi's bail application for insulting a woman's modesty.

The bail application was denied under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the molestation of a woman. On August 16, the court will hear the case filed under sections 420, 419, and 482 of the IPC.

Police arrested Shrikant Tyagi for reportedly insulting and assaulting a woman on the grounds of Grand Omaxe in Noida Sector 93B. The incident occurred after the woman objected to Tyagi's planting of several trees, citing a violation of rules even though he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Twelve police teams and the Uttar Pradesh STF searched across three states for Shrikant Tyagi. He was tracked down to Meerut, where he and three of his friends were arrested on Tuesday.

Hours after being arrested from Meerut, the Noida Police produced Shrikant Tyagi before the local court of Surajpur. The bench at the Surajpur Court sent Tyagi to 14-days of judicial custody at the Luksar jail for assaulting and abusing a woman.

Shrikant Tyagi has been kept in high security in Barrack No. 5 of Luksar Jail in Noida. According to jail sources, Tyagi is having a tough time in jail as he is having sleepless nights and is not eating anything.

He is kept alone in the barrack and is provided a sheet, pillow, and blanket from the jail administration.

Noida Police booked Tyagi under IPC section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty). Later, charges under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 447 (criminal trespass) were also added to the case.

Meanwhile, UP Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi announced a reward for the team that arrested Tyagi. Rs 2 lakh will be given to the police team that nabbed Tyagi from Meerut. DG (Intelligence) DS Chauhan has also announced Rs 1 lakh for the police officials.



