PM welcomes US President Trump for 'Howdy,Modi!', says 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed Donald Trump for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event at NRG Stadium and hailed the US President for his sense of leadership.

Modi, in his style, vouched for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential polls, saying "ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014 BJP election campaign.

"We have met a few times, and every time he has been the same warm, friendly, energetic and accessible. I admire him also for his sense of leadership and passion for America," Modi said.

Pitching for the US president he added, "We in India connected well with President Trump and with the words of candidate Trump, 'Ab ki baar Trump sarkar', rang loud and clear."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented the key to Houston city upon his arrival at the 'Howdy Modi! event here on Sunday.

The Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner presented a large, golden cut-out of the key to Modi, soon after he reached the venue. The gesture was made in recognition of the exceptional relationship shared between the people of India and Houston.

The first of its kind event is being held in honour of Modi, who is currently on a week-long official trip to the United States to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other official engagements.

Reverberating with the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and praises for Prime Minister Modi, Houston's NRG stadium is all jam-packed with enthusiastic India-Americans as the audience. (ANI)







