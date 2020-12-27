PM Modi addresses 72nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat': 5 key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, December 27, addressed the nation through his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. This is the 72nd edition of the Prime Minister's monthly radio program and last of this year.

After being 'vocal for local' to make India 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a clarion call to adopt a "zero effect, zero defect" policy while manufacturing Made-in-India products and ensure that these produces should be "world-class".

The Prime Minister said "the people of India have taken many steps forward and are getting vocal for local. Our manufacturers are also thinking about making top quality products. This will boost the efforts towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Here are key points from his radio address-

1. PM Modi urged the manufacturers and industry leaders of the country to ensure their products are world-class as the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house.

2. He also exhorted people to find a replacement for foreign products through Indian alternatives.

"I appeal to you to make a list of goods of daily use and analyse which imported articles have unconsciously become a part of our lives and made us their captive. Let us find out their Indian alternatives and resolves to use products produced by the hard work of Indians," he added.

3. The Prime Minister said that the nation developed new capabilities due to coronavirus. "Due to coronavirus, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learned new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Atmanirbharata' or self-reliance," he said.

4. "It is the right time to work with the ethics of 'Zero Effect, Zero Defect'. I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken a determined step forward and when the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class. The Global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward," he said.

5. Prime Minister Modi said that a huge change has begun in the minds of people of the country - that too within a year, even economists would not be able to assess it on their parameters.

"Customers too are demanding 'Made in India' toys. This is a big change in the thought process. This is a living example of a major transformation in people's attitude and that too within a period of one year. It's not easy to gauge this transformation," he added.

(With agency inputs)