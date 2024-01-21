PM Modi visits Ram Setu's origin point Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to the Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi

In the last legs of his spiritual journey leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to the Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi. Arichal Munai is believed to be the point from which the Ram Setu was built. Prime Minister Modi was pictured making a floral offering at the Arichal Munai point.

Later in the day, PM Modi will visit Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple in Rameshwaram. The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. It is located in Dhanushkodi. According to popular belief, it was at this place that Ravana's brother Vibhishana first met Lord Ram and sought refuge.

According to legends and ancient scriptures, this is also the place where Lord Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana. Dhanushkodi is place where Lord Ram is believed to have taken the vow to defeat Ravana and proceeded to Lanka. Earlier, on Saturday, the Prime Minister visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

"Will never forget yesterday's visit to the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. There is timeless devotion in every part of the Temple," PM Modi posted from his official X handle. He earlier announced an 11-day 'Anushtaan' and set out on a pilgrimage to shrines associated with Lord Ram across the country ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

His spiritual rediscovery of Shri Ram took him to Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and Guruvayur Temple and Triprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala over the past few days. In addition to demonstrating his deeply spiritual side, PM Modi also initiated the Swachh Teerth initiative as he picked up the mop to clean the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik on January 12.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday, January 22. The order of rituals leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' commenced on January 16, Tuesday. The grand occasion will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.