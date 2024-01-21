PM Modi visits Ram Setu's origin point Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'

Headlines

'Always talked to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni about...': Afghanistan star's revelations on cricket guidance, learning

'We sorted out': Shaheen Afridi's significant update on Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Meet India’s first billionaire, used Rs 1000 crore diamond paperweight, not Tata or Ambani, his massive net worth…

DNA Verified: Did an Indian aircraft recently crash in Afghanistan? Know truth here

Hrithik's trainer Kris Gethin finds this star's fitness journey most inspirational; it's not Ranveer, John, Vidyut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'We sorted out': Shaheen Afridi's significant update on Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Meet India’s first billionaire, used Rs 1000 crore diamond paperweight, not Tata or Ambani, his massive net worth…

'Bring stumps into play...': South Africa legend advice to England before India Tests

8 famous food items of Ayodhya

Disadvantages of taking hot shower in winter

5 spices to curb sugar cravings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Hrithik's trainer Kris Gethin finds this star's fitness journey most inspirational; it's not Ranveer, John, Vidyut

India’s highest-paid singer quit school at 9 to support family, faced acute poverty, wanted to end his life, now earns…

SonyLIV's new show Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani sees Virat and Anushka face off in bitter rivalry, fans say 'this is wow'

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi visits Ram Setu's origin point Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to the Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi

article-main

ANI

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 02:29 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the last legs of his spiritual journey leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to the Arichal Munai in Tamil Nadu's Dhanushkodi. Arichal Munai is believed to be the point from which the Ram Setu was built. Prime Minister Modi was pictured making a floral offering at the Arichal Munai point.

Later in the day, PM Modi will visit Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple in Rameshwaram. The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. It is located in Dhanushkodi. According to popular belief, it was at this place that Ravana's brother Vibhishana first met Lord Ram and sought refuge. 

According to legends and ancient scriptures, this is also the place where Lord Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana. Dhanushkodi is place where Lord Ram is believed to have taken the vow to defeat Ravana and proceeded to Lanka. Earlier, on Saturday, the Prime Minister visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

"Will never forget yesterday's visit to the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. There is timeless devotion in every part of the Temple," PM Modi posted from his official X handle. He earlier announced an 11-day 'Anushtaan' and set out on a pilgrimage to shrines associated with Lord Ram across the country ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

His spiritual rediscovery of Shri Ram took him to Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and Guruvayur Temple and Triprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala over the past few days. In addition to demonstrating his deeply spiritual side, PM Modi also initiated the Swachh Teerth initiative as he picked up the mop to clean the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik on January 12.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday, January 22. The order of rituals leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' commenced on January 16, Tuesday. The grand occasion will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Ram Temple Inauguration: Know latest developments about Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts to arrest of main accused in her deepfake video

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February? Actor says ‘it feels like…’

Weather update: Delhi-NCR reels under cold wave, dense fog, 'orange alert' issued

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE