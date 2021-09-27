PM Modi visits Central Vista construction site unannounced, inspects work and status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the construction site of the Central Vista project yesterday, September 26, at night around 8:45 pm. He spent nearly an hour at the construction site of the new Parliament building, as per reports.

During his visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building, he spent an hour exploring the progress of the project and inspected the construction of the same. As per reports, this visit to the Central Vista site was completely unannounced with no security detail.

In the photos that emerged from his visit to the Central Vista project site, not even 24 hours after the prime minister returned from the US, PM Modi can be seen wearing a hard hat and inspecting the site, along with interacting with the workers and engineers on site.

As per previous reports, the new Parliament building is expected to be completed by November 2022, ahead of the Winter Session of the year. The Central Vista Avenue will also be redeveloped during this project, before the upcoming G-20 summit, which will be attended by world leaders.

The foundation stone of the new Parliament building being set up under the Central Vista project was laid down by PM Modi on December 10, 2020. The ceremony was attended by political leaders and cabinet ministers along with several ambassadors of other countries.

As per plans, the new Parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square metres. The cost of constructing the new Parliament building, including the cost of labour, new features and all other aspects, comes up to around Rs 971 crore.

Recently, PM Modi inaugurated the defence office complexes of the Central Vista project at Kasturba Gandhi Marg. The new defence office complexes were inaugurated on September 16 and will accommodate over 7,000 defence personnel and office workers.