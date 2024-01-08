Headlines

India

PM Modi to visit Gujarat from Jan 8-10; to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

On January 9, at around 9.30 am, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:01 AM IST

article-main
PM Modi to visit Gujarat from Jan 8-10; to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
Prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from January 8-10 during which he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, CEOs of top global corporations, and inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003 under the visionary leadership of the then chief minister Modi, has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

On January 9, at around 9.30 am, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

At around 3 pm, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, the PMO said. On January 10, at around 9.45 am, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

The Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5.15 pm, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum. The Tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10 to 12, 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'.

This edition will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success". There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year’s Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability. In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world-class state-of-the-art technology, the statement said. E-mobility, startups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

